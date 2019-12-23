Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Tenders Resignation From The Post To Governor Draupadi Murmu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday handed over his resignation to the state's Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. The resignation by Das comes after BJP managed to win merely 14 seats and is currently leading on 12. Whereas, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has won 15 seats and is currently leading on 15.

Amit Shah accepts the mandate received by BJP

As the BJP trails in Jharkhand, party president Amit Shah has said that they accept the mandate and thanked the people of the state on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that the party is dedicated to the development in the state and congratulated the party workers and cadre for their hard work. The tweet read, "We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for 5 years. The BJP will remain committed to the development of the state continuously. Congratulations to all the workers for their tireless hard work."

Jharkhand poll trends

As the official trend from the Election Commission shows that BJP is trailing in Jharkhand, sources said that the saffron party has reached out to AJSU. Sources also stated that it has offered the deputy CM post to AJSU. Both the parties had a fallout ahead of elections in the state and fielded their individual candidates. Currently, BJP has won 14 seats and is leading on 12, and AJSU won 1 seat and is leading on 3 seats while JMM+ is leading on as many as 44 seats.

