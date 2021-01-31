Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims Bengali Muslims Don't Vote For BJP In Upcoming Assam Polls

In a shockingly transparent comment, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, claimed that 'Miya Muslims' - a term for Bengali Muslims in Assam - don't vote for BJP. Pointing that the group did not vote for them in 2014 or the panchayat polls he said that the BJP will still contest the seats where Bengali Muslims were in majority. Claiming that those who do not identify themselves with 'Miya Muslims' could vote for them or their ally Asom Gana Parishad. Assam's 126-member Assembly is set to go to the polls in March-April.

Amit Shah sounds Assam's 2021 poll bugle; says 'only a BJP govt can stop infiltration'

Himanta: 'Miya muslims' don't vote for BJP

'Miya Muslims' don't vote for us (BJP), I am saying this on the basis of experience, they didn't vote us in Panchayat & 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP will not get votes in the seats that are in their (Miya Muslims) hands, while other seats are our: Assam Minister HB Sarma (30.1) pic.twitter.com/lQzfFKI4MC — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

Assam's 'Miya' Museum row: Why has a museum inside Kalakshetra become a flashpoint?

What is 'Miya museum' controversy?

The senior BJP leader's insensitive comment comes after the row over the proposed museum reflecting the culture of 'Char-Chapori' people in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises in Guwahati. Congress' Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who had written to the director of museums, had pointed out that the museum was approved by a 15-member Standing Committee, asking him to expedite the process. Sarma immediately tweeted that 'there will be no such distortion' of Kalakshetra.

The controversy ignited when Ahmed in a Facebook post mentioned 'Miya Museum' in English while handing over the letter issuing his demand to the director of museums. Furthermore, Ahmed said, "Lungis should be kept at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra" - the traditional attire of the Char-Charpori men. Sarma retaliated angrily stating 'After he (Ahmed) said this I could not sleep the whole night. He will be sent to jail if he does not apologise publicly, after the polls'. He added that Ahmed will be dealt with after the polls because, "If we do so now, he (Ahmed) will get a few more votes in the assembly elections". Ahmed, on the other hand, has backtracked, stating 'Nowhere in museum proposal is 'Miya' written. BJP is doing dirty politics'.

Assam govt committed to protect rights of tribals: Sonowal

BJP's Assam push

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. With Amit Shah kicking off the campaign at Kamrup, BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

Delhi Congress passes resolution to 'make Rahul Gandhi party prez' ahead of AICC polls