'Can't Shed Responsibility': Sonia Gandhi Continues Attack On Modi Govt Over Galwan Clash

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the Modi government can't shed responsibility on the India-China border crisis in Ladakh and reiterated her question as to why and how Indian Army jawans died at Galwan Valley last week when the PM said there was no Chinese intrusion.

Congress said it is observing June 26 as Shaheed Samman Diwas in honour of the 20 jawans who were martyred in Galwan on June 15 after a violent faceoff with Chinese troops. The party had a host of senior leaders speak on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi said, "Today we are observing Shaheed Samman Diwas in honour of our martyrs. The country will always be grateful to their ultimate sacrifice defending Ladakh in the wake of Chinese aggression. We are proud of our Army and soldiers. Congress stands by the Army with a firm resolve."

Turning to the Modi government's handling of the crisis, the Rae Bareli MP said, "Today, where there is a crisis on the India-China border, the Central government can't shed responsibility. PM says China didn't infiltrate in our territory, but on the other hand, the Defence Minister and External Affairs Ministry keep discussing it. Former Army generals, defence experts, and media are using satellite images to confirm Chinese intrusions. Today when we're paying tribute to our martyrs, then the nation wants to know why and how our 20 soldiers were killed (in Galwan Valley) when PM says there was no Chinese intrusion?"

Cong lists questions for Govt

In a press statement, the Congress party issued a set of questions for the Modi Government to answer on the LAC standoff.

Why is the Modi government afraid of acknowledging Chinese incursion in Galwan Valley and in the Depsang plains?

Why is the Modi government demoralizing our brave soldiers by issuing contradictory statements?

Why is the Modi government’s diplomacy not helping in protecting and restoring India’s territorial integrity?

What has India gained from the Prime Minister’s personal outreach to various countries in general and China in particular?

What has India achieved from the 5 trips of the Prime Minister to China, 3 trips of the Chinese Prime Minister to India and 18 meetings between the two leaders?

Disengagement at LAC

As per sources, signs of troop reduction and de-escalation has taken place at one location along the LAC. Disengagement at several points along the LAC - Galwan, Pangong Lake, Depsang will take place in stages. On Tuesday, sources had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. India, in its commander-level talks, has demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

The BJP and Congress have simmered a bitter political faceoff following the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that led to fatalities on India's side at Galwan last week, with Congress relentlessly cornering the Modi government over its handling of China and BJP hitting back with allegations of "collusion" with Beijing.

