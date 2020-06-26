Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To 'admit' Chinese Incursion, Repeats 'unarmed Soldier' Lie

In yet another attack on the Prime Minister and his government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to 'speak the truth' and tell people if Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. Despite being schooled by EAM S Jaishankar earlier, the Congress leader again raised the query of why were the soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley sent 'unarmed,' in his video message on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi in a video said, "The entire country is united and stands with the country and the army. A few days ago, our Prime Minister had said that no one has occupied even an inch of Indian territory, no one intruded in our country. But we have heard, the people of Ladakh are also speaking, and satellite images have shown, and even the army generals are saying that China has occupied our land. Not one, but three territories have been occupied by the Chinese."

Demanding the Prime Minister to speak the 'truth,' Gandhi repeatedly assured him that there is no 'need to be afraid.' The former Congress chief also called on PM Modi to 'accept' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory and the entire country will stand behind him united. "If you are saying that no land has been occupied and if you deny it, then China will benefit," Gandhi remarked.

Disengagement at LAC

As per sources, signs of troop reduction and de-escalation has taken place at one location along the LAC. Disengagement at several points along the LAC - Galwan, Pangong Lake, Depsang will take place in stages. On Tuesday, sources had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. India, in its commander-level talks, has demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

MEA hits out at China

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

