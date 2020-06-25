P Chidambaram Slams China's Claim On Galwan Valley,alleges 'status Quo Changed In Apr-Jun'

On Thursday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram slammed China for staking claim to the entire Galwan valley. Terming this as an "extraordinary" demand, he questioned whether the Centre would re-assert India's claim once again and demand the restoration of status quo ante. Disagreeing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RS MP alleged that the Chinese troops had changed the status quo from April onwards. Thereafter, he reminded the Union government that the people of India were keeping a close eye on whether status quo ante would be restored along the Line of Actual Control.

Read: 'Speaks Language Of Pakistan': Former J&K Dy CM Slams Rahul Gandhi On Indo-China Comments

Foreign Ministry and PLA of China once again assert their claim to the entire Galwan Valley and demand that India should vacate the Valley. Extraordinary demand! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 25, 2020

Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India’s claim and demand that “status quo ante” must be restored? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 25, 2020

Read: 'India's Arsenal Not Meant For Hatching Eggs': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Insults Forces

Contrary to what the PM said, it is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020. People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 25, 2020

India-China LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

During the all-party meeting on June 19, PM Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO made it clear that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

India stresses on respecting LAC

At the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday, India stressed that both sides must strictly respect the LAC. Recalling the previous week's conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented. The delegations from India and China agreed that the expeditious implementation of this understanding would help ensure peace in border areas and develop the broader relationship between the two countries.

Read: Don't Mess With PLA Or They'll Teach Lesson: China Stooge's Latest Quasi-'diplomatic' Rant