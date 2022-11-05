Warning against the return of the dark era of the 1980s in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stated that the way things were unfolding in the state recently, reminded him of the days of the 1980s. Calling the situation 'worrisome', Singh further condemned the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the state for not taking action against the accused in the murder of the Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on Friday.

Referring to the increasing activities of anti-national forces in Punjab after the AAP came to power, the former Chief Minister said, “Once you let your weakness and shortcomings known, anti-national forces are bound to take advantage of it. The ongoing situation in the state is precisely the result of that only.”

“I am reminded of the 1980s when the situation started drifting and deteriorating into terrorism and we had to pay such a huge price”, the former Chief Minister warned, while cautioning the AAP government against any laxity and inaction. “What to speak of taking any action, nobody from the AAP has even condemned the brutal murder of the Shiv Sena leader so far,” he added.

Expressing his concern over the brutal murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, Amarinder Singh questioned how someone with high security could be shot dead in full public view with so many policemen around. “What action has the government taken?” he asked.

Indirectly pointing toward to murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Singh said, “This is criminal negligence on part of the AAP government as it has repeatedly failed in tackling serious incidents of crime. Gangsters are also having a free run in the state and are killing people like international sports stars and singers openly.”

Punjab CM breaks silence on Sena leader’s murder

Hours after Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, issued a statement saying that the accused has been rounded up.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "The accused has been rounded up. The investigation is in the preliminary stage. Police are carrying out an investigation. There will be justice."

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead

In a shocking incident, the Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar while he was holding a protest on November 4. According to the sources, one accused was detained by the police following the incident. Notably, the last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in open.

A 0.32 bore-revolver was used to shoot at the Shiv Sena leader. In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot at, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.