Centre Calls Farmers' Unions For Talks At 2 Pm On Dec 30; Outlines 4 Specific Agenda Items

Amid the stir against the agrarian laws, the Union government on Monday invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal conveyed this in response to the unions' letter dated December 26 wherein they had expressed willingness to restart talks on Tuesday. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, Agrawal reiterated its commitment to address issues with honest intent.

Moreover, he stressed that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Earlier, the talks had come to a standstill after the Centre made it clear that it shall not repeal the three farm laws passed by both Houses of Parliament. The deliberations shall take place at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital and will involve Central Ministers including Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. As per sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently chairing a high-level meeting over the farmers' stir in which Tomar is also present.

PM Modi signals Centre's intent

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Observing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties. Additionally, the PM lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in cases involving violence.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to say with great humility to those who are vociferously opposing us that our government is ready to talk to them in the interest of the farmers. But the talks should be based on issues and facts. We are making all efforts for the progress of the farmers. When you progress, the progress of the country is guaranteed. Only an Atmanirbhar farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat. I appeal to the country's farmers that do not come under anyone's influence, do not accept anyone's lies and think on the basis of facts."

