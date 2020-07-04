Amid Farmers' Protest In State, TDP's Naidu Accuses Andhra Govt Of 'behaving Very Badly'

Hitting out at the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state government is ''behaving very badly'' with the farmers who are holding protests against the decentralization of the state capital. Earlier, accusing YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of 'political game', former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked the government to begin new efforts to complete the construction of the capital in its present location in Amaravati in the larger interest of all regions.

Stating the protest by the farmers, Naidu accused the government and police of behaving badly.

"Today is the 200th day of the farmers' protest against decentralization of Andhra Pradesh's capital. The police and the government are behaving very badly. However, we thank people who have expressed solidarity with us," said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

This statement from Naidu comes at the backdrop of the agitation staged by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralize the capital into three. The villagers said that they have sacrificed 34,000 acres of their fertile lands for the sake of state capital and the better future of the next generations. They also expressed their fear that if capital is decentralized, the future of the upcoming generation would be "jeopardized"

Naidu Urges Andhra Govt To Announce Amaravati As Sole Capital

Earlier on July 2, Addressing a virtual press conference, TDP chief Naidu urged all like-minded people across the world to take heed and join the protest call by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on July 4 and make it a big success. The TDP will also take part in these protests while observing all preventive measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Telugu diaspora in other countries will also participate in these protests, he said.

Earlier, Naidu condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude of the YSRCP government amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Naidu while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting alleged that the COVID numbers have spiked by 400 percent in last five weeks. Stating

