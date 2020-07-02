TDP's Naidu Urges Andhra Govt To Announce Amaravati As Sole Capital For 'larger Interests'

Accusing YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of 'political game', former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked the government to begin new efforts to complete the construction of the capital in its present location in Amaravati in the larger interest of all regions.

Addressing a virtual press conference, TDP chief Naidu urged all like-minded people across the world to take heed and join the protest call by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on July 4 and make it a big success. The TDP will also take part in these protests while observing all preventive measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Telugu diaspora in other countries will also participate in these protests, he said.

Earlier, Naidu condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude of the YSRCP government amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Naidu while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting alleged that the COVID numbers have spiked by 400 percent in last five weeks. Stating that he would take part in protests at Amaravati, Naidu asserted that the YSRCP should stop its "stubborn and perverse arguments" on the capital city issue.

"The government must at least recognise now that it would be only by developing a single capital city with huge potential that the entire state would be able to reap the benefits of overall development. Amaravati would be the only hope for the future generations of Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly, Secretariat, Courts complexes, townships and other buildings should be developed here itself. There has been no legal dispute also in this huge project till now," Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh COVID tally breaches 16,000 mark

Meanwhile, 16,097 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as 845 fresh cases were added in the last 24 hours. Five new Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state, taking the overall toll to 198, the latest bulletin said. Also, 281 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

