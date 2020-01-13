RPI Leader Compares Andhra CM Reddy To 'a Buffalo' For His Apathy Towards Protesters

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been heavily criticised by the Republican Party of India's P Siva Nageswar Rao for the apathy he has displayed towards those who have been protesting against the concept of three capitals for the state. Rao compared CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to a 'buffalo'.

'No mention in the manifesto'

Condemning the silence of the protestors, he said, "The behaviour of Jagan and other YSRCP leaders are such that they are sleeping like a buffalo and that's why we are giving representation to a buffalo." He also wondered how the Chief Minister could just decide to shift the capital without even mentioning it in the election manifesto.

CM Reddy has been proposing the idea of three capitals in the state - a Legislative capital in Amaravati, an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, and a Judicial capital in Kurnool. The idea, however, has been heavily opposed, especially by the farmers, who have had protests and march rallies against the decision. The protesting farmers said they donated thousands of acres of fertile land for Amaravati hoping that their future generations will reap benefits of the capital.

A few weeks ago, Chandrababu Naidu and his wife visited the protesting farmers to show support and stand in solidarity. Speaking to the press at the time of his visit, he said, "It is very unfortunate. The CM is unnecessarily disturbing Amravati. There is no need for additional investment. It is people's capital. There is a Secretary, HC, Assembly Council, DGP office, Raj Bhavan, Irrigation office, electricity offices are there in permanent buildings."

Naidu further added, "Now he is saying that money is needed so they want to shift. All these things are false. He is saying that this is required for the development of backward areas. That is also not correct. If they want development, they should be looking for investment, and not shifting the capital. Shifting the capital is just for 1000-5000 people. It won't help anybody, and so I condemn the idea. I want to extend support to the farmers, thus, I have come here."

His wife, N Bhuvaneswari donated her gold bangles on December 31, to ease the troubles of protesting farmers. She asked the farmers to auction the bangles to raise money for the protest programmes.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)