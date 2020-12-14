Chautala Says Amit Shah, Narendra Tomar Discussing Farmers' Stir; Next Round Of Talks Soon

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the work on the green field corridors and other pending proposals in his state. "We discussed projects in Haryana. We wanted an east-west corridor for which we submitted a proposal to the Centre. We want NHAI to take that up," he said.

The leader also revealed that the duo had discussed farm laws and how the farming community could be given a boost through various measures. He also expressed hope that a discussion would soon take place between the Centre and the farmer leaders where a conclusion would be met. "As far as the Farm Laws are concerned, Nitin Gadkari ji has had a long association with the farmers. He has also taken multiple progressive steps in his region. We discussed those and other sectors of the industry the MSMEs. We discussed how the farming structure could be given a boost," he said.

"Agriculture Minister and Home Minister are continuously discussing the issue. The next round of discussions to be held soon. I hope 40 unions who came for talks earlier, will also join the next round of talks as well and come to a conclusion," added Dushyant Chautala.

Earlier in the day, in a big relief for the Centre, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) backed the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Representatives of farmers' unions from several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital where they categorically stated that some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters.

Today, the heads of protesting Farmer Unions are observing a one-day hunger strike against the Farm Laws today which comes as a part of their plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, passed by the Parliament in September.

