Chennai Bracing For Sasikala, Khushbu Sundar Alleges Misuse Of Ally AIADMK's Party Flag

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Monday accused expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala of misusing the party's flag after she was spotted traveling in a car with the party symbol on it. Former AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, who was released from Bengaluru prison after a 4-year jail term, created controversy when she traveled in a car sporting the 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar along with four other ministers lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car after discharged from the Bengaluru hospital on January 27.

Backing its Tamil Nadu ally, BJP's Khushbu Sundar said, more than the use, it's the misuse of the flag that the AIADMK has objected.

While AIADMK slammed the usage of the car which belongs to 'Jaya publication', Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran had defended the move claimed that the former Jayalalithaa aide was unanimously nominated as the party's general secretary in December 2016.

Sasikala leaves for Chennai

Meanwhile, Sasikala left for Chennai after completing her 14 days of home quarantine in Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru on Monday morning. According to sources, the suspended AIADMK leader will be staying at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai. As she is set to enter Chennai, AIADMK has imposed section 144 in many parts of the city, including the areas around the party's office, fearing disruption in law and order.

Security beefed up ahead of Sasikala's return

Ahead of her return, Krishnagiri authorities have issued a "diktat" to Sasikala, which says that only 5 vehicles will be allowed to follow her vehicle. The orders further said that only Sasikala's vehicle is allowed to use the AIADML flag and if other vehicles in her convoy are seen flying the same, it will be considered as a breach of the order and her vehicles detained.

Sources informed that the authorities have also said that no Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) vehicle will be allowed in Sasikala's rally and AMMK has also been asked to maintain decorum and manage the crowd.

