Chidambaram Attacks; Says Poor 'left To Fend For Themselves' As PM Extends Covid Lockdown

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 till May 3, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that poor in India have been left to 'fend for themselves' for more 19 days. He claimed that the Central government has money and food but will not release either them. Criticising further, he said that demands for money by the state CMs’ have 'elicited no response'. Calling the relief package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'miserly', he said that not a penny has been added to it.

However, Chidambaram then added that he 'understands' the compulsion of extending the lockdown, and supports the decision. The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food.



Cry, my beloved country. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

We reciprocate the PM’s New Year greetings. We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against Covid-19."

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will ve withdrawn. He then gave 7 tasks to people in order to fight Coronavirus:

