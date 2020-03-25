Punjab CM Writes To Amit Shah & Thackeray Seeking Safe Return Of 2000 Pilgrims In Nanded

Assuring relief to stranded 2000 Punjab pilgrims in Maharashtra's Nanded, CM Capt Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the state's approval for the return journey of the pilgrims who had gone to visit Hazur Sahib Gurdwara. Requesting the Maharashtra Chief Minister to make special arrangements for their boarding and lodging, Singh has asked the state government to issue special permission to allow a special train to evacuate the stranded passengers. He has also written to the Railway ministry seeking their immediate evacuation.

Earlier on Tuesday, with Punjab reporting 29 Coronavirus cases, Singh revealed that over 94000 non-resident Indians have returned to the state in the past few months. Not specifying where the individuals hailed from, Singh said that around 30,000 people have been placed under isolation. He added that all-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining - over 60000 individuals.

As of date, 552 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 112. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.