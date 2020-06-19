'China's PLA Must Be Evacuated From Galwan': Sharad Pawar Asserts At PM's All-party Meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asserted that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) must be evacuated from occupying high ground in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the Indian side and to do so, "compulsory measures are required". He made the remark at the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, called to discuss the recent tensions on the India-China border across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the subsequent deadly clashes this week.

"PLA must be evacuated from occupying high ground in Galwan Valley on the Indian side. If we want PLA to evacuate from Galwan, compulsory measures are required. It would be advisable to strategize using diplomatic channels to defuse tension on the border and make China see reason," said Sharad Pawar.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs all-party virtual meeting to discuss India-China border situation, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg; 20 parties attend the meeting pic.twitter.com/CIix9MI6rp — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

I shared my views based on the experiences on diplomatic solutions through a video conference with Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi against the backdrop of the conflict between Indo-Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of East Ladakh.@PMOIndia @narendramodi #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/cXearOR7Bj — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 19, 2020

China eyeing Dubruk-DBO Road

The veteran politician noted that the Chinese Army occupying high ground in Galwan Valley is essential, with the specific objective of dominating the highly strategic Dubruk-Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) Road on the Indian side of the LAC. DBO is the world’s highest landing ground that lies close to the LAC and serves as an important aerial supply line.

"The road connecting Dubruk to DBO is entirely on the Indian side of LAC. It is crucial for India, as DBO is an advanced landing ground and provides an airfield for the Air Force to quickly respond to any emergency... Chinese troops can at any time decide to force the closure of this road which would be at heavy military cost to India," said Pawar, highlighting that DBO is also important as it further links to Karakoram Pass and lies on the left of the Siachin Glacier.

Sharad Pawar recalled that during his tenure as India's Defence Minister, he had visited China and signed a Peace and Tranquillity Agreement with China in 1993 which he said "was the first peace effort after 1962 Indo-China War". He said the two countries continued to respect the terms of Understanding, barring some incidents on a minor scale as compared to the recent incident.

The NCP chief noted that in the last three decades, the Chinese have quietly strengthened the PLA's position on the 4000 Km LAC and "have particularly focused on enlarging and strengthening in the Eastern Ladakh sector".

