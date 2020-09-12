Sena Takes A Veiled Dig At Kangana Ranaut Via Saamana; Defends Nepotism, Issues Challenge

In a veiled attack on actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has said that 'Mumbai is not Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and those who made such remark are 'enjoying' the result of it. Brazenly defending nepotism in Bollywood, Sena mouthpiece has said that it is not new and has dominated in the olden times as well. Taking names, Sena said that actors like Rajesh Khanna, Jitendra, Dharmendra did not have a family backing in Bollywood, yet they made a name for themselves. It further said that even if actors come from families like Kapoors, Roshans, Dutts, only those who perform well survive in Bollywood.

In a veiled dig, Sena editorial said that those who have made fortune in Mumbai, they make their buildings in areas like Pali Hill and Malabar Hill, "but they must not harbour enmity against the one who gave them shelter." "All those who have got their fame from Maharashtra have always remained grateful, they have not backstabbed Maharashtra," Sena editorial added. Further, issuing a challenge of sorts, Sena said that if someone thinks that the 'fire of dignity' among Mumbaikers has doused, "they are free to check and they will know."

Kangana slams Sonia Gandhi, CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut slammed CM Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena ruled BMC demolished her office and invoked Balasaheb Thackeray. She also slammed Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'.

BMC demolishes Kangana's office; Bombay HC gives interim relief

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process.

The actor moved Bombay High Court, and the Court ordered an interim stay on the demolition. It has adjourned its hearing till September 22 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14.

After Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai, she visited the office of her production house Manikarnika films. She took to her Twitter and reminisced the day she had conducted the inauguration ceremony for her office and said that she hasn't worked since then as COVID hit and the nation went into lockdown soon after. Kangana went onto reveal that she intends to keep the office "ravaged" as she cannot afford to renovate it. She said that she considers the ruins as a symbol of a woman's will.

