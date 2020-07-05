Chirag Paswan Shares Childhood Throwback As NDA Colleagues Wish Dad Ram Vilas On B'day

NDA MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday, June 5, extended warm wishes to father Ram Vilas Paswan with a throwback picture on his birthday. In the photo shared on Twitter, young Chirag is seen hugging the Union Minister as they both smiled. Several Union Ministers took to Twitter and wished Ram Vilas Paswan on his 74th birthday.

Ministers extend birthday greetings

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called Paswan a ‘strong voice of the underprivileged and weaker sections’, and wished him good health on his birthday. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also tweeted birthday greetings to Paswan. Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were among other leaders who wished the long-serving minister on his birthday.

"Ministers ensuring supply and availability of food grains across the country in Covid-19 disaster. Happy birthday to Mr. Ram Vilas Paswan. I pray that God may bless you with a long life. By your leadership and efficiency, the country will always benefit in this way," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Happy Birthday, Ram Vilas Paswan @irvpaswan, Honourable Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. May the Almighty bless you with good health and long life. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 5, 2020

Birthday wishes to Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri @irvpaswan ji. Wish him a long and healthy life. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 5, 2020

Warm birthday greetings to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, my colleague in the Union Cabinet. May God bless him with a long & healthy life, and success in all his endeavours. @irvpaswan pic.twitter.com/rjufIwzAzL — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 5, 2020

Covid-19 आपदा में पूरे देश में खाद्यान्न की आपूर्ति और उपलब्धता को सुनिश्चित करने वाले मंत्री @iRVPaswan जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकमानायें।



आप दीर्घायु हों, व आपके नेतृत्व और कार्यकुशलता से देश को सदा इसी प्रकार लाभ मिलता रहे, इसके लिये ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 5, 2020

