Chirag Paswan Shares Childhood Throwback As NDA Colleagues Wish Dad Ram Vilas On B'day

MP Chirag Paswan wished father Ram Vilas Paswan with a throwback picture on his birthday, several Union Ministers and leaders joined in extending greetings

Chirag Paswan

NDA MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday, June 5, extended warm wishes to father Ram Vilas Paswan with a throwback picture on his birthday. In the photo shared on Twitter, young Chirag is seen hugging the Union Minister as they both smiled. Several Union Ministers took to Twitter and wished Ram Vilas Paswan on his 74th birthday.

Ministers extend birthday greetings

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called Paswan a ‘strong voice of the underprivileged and weaker sections’, and wished him good health on his birthday. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also tweeted birthday greetings to Paswan. Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were among other leaders who wished the long-serving minister on his birthday.  

"Ministers ensuring supply and availability of food grains across the country in Covid-19 disaster. Happy birthday to Mr. Ram Vilas Paswan. I pray that God may bless you with a long life. By your leadership and efficiency, the country will always benefit in this way," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

