Chirag Paswan Urges PM To Impose Restrictions On Import Of Non-essential Chinese Products

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that during the all-party meeting on June 19 on the India- China border tension, his party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict the import of non-essential products from China in order to give a boost to the vision of self-reliant India that may affect Beijing financially. After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "We need to restrict the import of non-essential Chinese products, I have urged PM for the same. Limits are crossed when even lord idols are imported from China. I have urged that whatever improvement needs to be done in the business or foreign policies between India and China should be done and restrictions should be imposed on import of Chinese products."

"By doing so not only the vision of self-reliant India will get support but China will be affected financially," he added.

Paswan further added that LJP will stand with PM Modi's decision in future regarding India and China issue.

"The situation created by China today is condemnable. On one hand, most countries of the world consider China responsible for this pandemic (coronavirus), on the other hand, China is trying to enter India, they martyred our soldiers. It is extremely condemnable," said Paswan

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

All part meeting

Among those who are expected to attend the meeting is Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin among others.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

