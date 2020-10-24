Chouhan Slams Nath For Calling Him A Liar, Reminds Him Of Gurjar's 'industrialist' Remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lashed out at former CM Kamal Nath after the latter called him a 'liar' reminding him that it was his own party member that had referred to Nath as 'an industrialist' and Chouhan as 'Bhooka Nanga'.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had called Kamal Nath an 'a number 2 industrialist,' was slammed by the Congress leader on Friday who dubbed him as 'a liar'. Responding to his comments, the MP CM remarked that it was not his thoughts but a Congress member's words that he had cited.

"Yesterday, Kamal Nath said that I was a liar for calling him an industrialist. He also asked me to reveal if there were any industries in his name in the country. I want to tell him that he should first ask this question to his party, Kamal Nath's party leaders called me 'Bhookha Nanga' and him the number 2 industrialist in the country," Chouhan said.

The war-of-words erupted after Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar called Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'Bhooka Nanga', referring to his humble beginnings saying, "Kamal Nath is another big industrialist, he is not as 'bhookha-nanga' as Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan used to have five acres of land earlier but now he has thousands of acres of land, as he has been drinking farmers' blood."

Talking to news agency ANI, Chouhan suggested that Kamal Nath speak to members of his own party before making such remarks. "Before pointing fingers at me, he should first look at his party, are his party leaders lying?" he added.

There has been a constant exchange of jibes between the two leaders ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on October 18 while addressing a rally in Dabra, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item' which had caused a massive row in the country.

Read: MP Bypolls: Pilot To Campaign For Cong Candidates

Read: Union Min Smriti Irani Dismayed At Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe, Questions Silence Of Gandhis

MP by-elections

The Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

Read: Imarti Devi Breaks Down In Tears, CM Shivraj Condemns Kamal Nath For Refusing To Apologise

Read: Scindia Says By-polls A Matter Of Self-respect As Imarti Devi Breaks Down Over 'item' Jibe

(With Agency Inputs)