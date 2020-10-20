Scindia Says By-polls A Matter Of Self-respect As Imarti Devi Breaks Down Over 'item' Jibe

BJP leader Imarti Devi, who was referred to as an 'item' in an extremely derogatory remark by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath broke down at a public rally in Chhimak village on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia began addressing the rally in Gwalior. During his rally, Scindia roared against the sexist jibe passed by Kamal Nath asking people to give a befitting reply to the Congress which had attempted to insult the daughter of Dabra.

"This Imarti has given 25 years for you. This Imarti has given all her life to you. The people who have come and insult this Imarti, the answer needs to be given by you all," roared Scindia during the rally as he hugged Imarti Devi. Shortly after his speech ended, Imarti Devi broke into tears as she left the stage post the rally.

Sharing a video of the rally Scindia tweeted, "Imarti Devi ji has devoted her entire life to the people of Dabra. This by-election is not just an election, it is an election of our daughter's self-respect, asmita."

Read: MP CM Urges Kamal Nath To Tender 'honest' Apology, Slams Attempt To Justify Sexist Remark

Read: Kamal Nath Won't Apologise For 'item' Jibe Despite Rahul Gandhi's Rebuke; Brazens It Out

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks down in front of party leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia, at a public rally in Chhimak village of Gwalior.



Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath had referred to her as "item", at a public event on October 18th. pic.twitter.com/HQig7dzQq7 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath refuses to back down

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology on Monday, he maintained that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures. He added that BJP was trying to distract people by raking up such an issue.

On Tuesday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his predecessor Kamal Nath urging him to tender an 'honest' apology for his sexist jibe. Observing that Nath was continuously justifying his remark, the MP CM contended that it was inappropriate for a senior leader to come up with unnecessary arguments to hide his own fault. In his letter, Chouhan also castigated the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly for the atrocities against women during the Congress government's tenure.

Read: Kushboo Sundar Claims Vindication On Congress-to-BJP Shift After Kamal Nath's 'item' Row

Read: Kamal Nath Says 'I Regret Comment If It Hurt Sentiments', EC Seeks Report On 'item' Jibe