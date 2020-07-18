CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra After BTP Formally Endorses Him

After formally receiving the support of 2 BTP MLAs, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, called upon Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan. While Gehlot maintains it was a customary visit, sources report that Gehlot has submitted a list of MLAs supporting his government - including Congress, BTP and Independent. Gehlot has reportedly also briefed the governor on the efforts being made for the prevention of Coronavirus in the state, in the 45-minute long meeting.

BTP supports Gehlot formally

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) formally extended its support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Both BTP MLAs have been holed up in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur along with the other Gehlot-supporting MLAs. Previously, BTP had issued a whip instructing its MLAs to not support Gehlot, Pilot or BJP in the event of a trust vote in the Rajasthan assembly. With the formal support of BTP, Gehlot has the support of 88 Congress MLAs, 2 BTP MLAs, and several Independent MLAs - allegedly totaling to 109.

Congress presents 'leaked tapes' in court

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. The court has now ordered Jain to a four-day remand of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Moreover, sources state that accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. The SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain.

Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse-trading

The party has accused BJP of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs, releasing a tape allegedly featuring Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA- Bhanwarlal Sharma. Congress also suspended Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party after SOG found 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions. While the BJP has denied its involvement, Rajasthan's Special Operation Group has arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia apart from BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani. The SOG team has also visited hotels in Haryana to issue a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.

Rajasthan battle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Pilot maintained that the will not be joining BJP, the Congress has sacked him as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. Pilot has challenged this in Rajasthan High Court and it has been stayed till Tuesday, while the hearing is scheduled on Monday. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs in the house of 200.