BTP Formally Extends Support To CM Ashok Gehlot; Congress Claims Support Of 109 MLAs

In a major development in the Rajasthan political crisis, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), on Saturday, formally extended its support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Both BTP MLAs have been holed up in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur along with the other Gehlot-supporting MLAs. With the formal support of BTP, Gehlot has the support of 88 Congress MLAs, 2 BTP MLAs, and several Independent MLAs. Congress now claims it has 109 MLAs' support in the 200-member house.

BTP supports Gehlot formally

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) hands over their letter of support to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BTP issues whip to MLAs

On July 13, BTP issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place. BTP, founded by Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017, had voted for the Congress party's candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls held in June. In the letter addressed to the MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava also stressed that they should not vote for Sachin Pilot or BJP either. He warned of disciplinary action if the MLAs violated the party whip.

Congress present 'leaked tapes' in court

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. The court has now ordered Jain to a four-day remand of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Moreover, sources state that accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation.

Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse-trading

The party has demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs, releasing a tape allegedly featuring Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA- Bhanwarlal Sharma. Congress also suspended Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party after SOG found 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions. While the BJP has denied its involvement, Rajasthan's Special Operation Group has arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia apart from BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani. The SOG team has also visited hotels in Haryana to issue a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples. The SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain.

Rajasthan SoG reaches ITC Manesar to issue notice to Pilot camp;Haryana police allow entry

Rajasthan battle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot failed as he maintained that the will not be joining BJP.

The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. Pilot has challenged this in Rajasthan High Court and it has been stayed tll Tuesday, while the hearing is scheduled on Monday. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs in the house of 200.