CM Chouhan Proposes To Make MP 'liquor-free' State; Says 'we Must Take Resolution For It'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a rally on Saturday said that his government wants to ban liquor. While addressing the rally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that in order to make the state liquor-free, banning liquor alone would not help and liquor-free campaigns would also be required.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It cannot be done with a liquor ban alone. Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We will run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution for this."

'Every house of Katni will get clean drinking water'

Speaking further at the rally, the Madhya Pradesh CM announced that in the next 3 years, every village house of Katni district will get a supply of clean drinking water through taps. He also said that poor people will be provided with money to build pucca houses. "About 3,25,000 Ayushman cards were made including free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakhs for the needy," Chouhan added.

Stating that Madhya Pradesh is the first government of the country that announced a capital punishment for misconduct with daughters of the state, CM Chouhan informed that under Muskan Abhiyan in Katni, 50 girls have been saved. Outlining further details, the Minister said that under this law, so far 37 people have been sentenced, out of which 2 have filed a mercy petition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also participated in the meeting organised with the public representatives and senior officials for the presentation of the five-year action plan for the urban areas of Katni district. He said, "I have given instructions that the riverfront should be developed on both sides of the river in Katni and it should be a place that will increase the glory of the city of Katni."

(With ANI inputs)