Madhya Pradesh Police Shuts Down 'Godse Gyaanshala' Post Criticism From Congress

In a big development on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police shut down the study centre on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior. The Hindu Mahasabha had unveiled this study centre at its Daulatganj office on January 10 where some workers of the outfit performed Godse's 'aarti'. This facility has compiled the speeches, pictures and literature based on Gandhi's killer besides information on freedom fighters and great personalities. Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj confirmed the closure of the 'Godse Gyaanshala'.

This action comes in the wake of criticism from the state unit of the Congress party. For instance, former MP CM Kamal Nath lamented BJP's silence and recalled that his government took action against such elements. Questioning BJP's belief in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, he dared the Chouhan-led government to immediately put a stop to all such activities and take strict action against the culprits. Slamming the Hindu Mahasabha, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh termed Godse as "India's first terrorist".

Hindu Mahasabha defends opening Godse centre

Speaking to the media earlier, Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj had defended the outfit's action to open the 'Godse Gyaanshala'. He claimed that the aim of the study centre was to disseminate information on India's partition and leaders such as Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. Dubbing Godse as a "true patriot", Bhardwaj blamed Gandhi for not stopping the partition of the country.

Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj remarked, "He took training in Gwalior and purchased pistol to kill Gandhi and Jinnah from here and then went to Delhi. He tried once but wasn't successful. And it was Congress' fault because they were in power and they did not bother to care about his actions. Later when Godse killed Gandhi, then Hindu Mahasabha said that anyone who will divide the nation will not be forgiven. Plus, Congress did not let Nathuram Godse's last statement in Court to be released, now it has been released. The youth of this country should know that Godse was inspired by great people and here, they will get to read about Godse and about his nationalism. We can worship anyone we want inside the premises of our office, why should the Government have a problem with this? We have been given this right in the Constitution. If they oppose, then we will fight for our right in the Court."

