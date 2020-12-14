CM Gehlot Accuses Centre Of 'ignoring' Farmers' Concerns, Calls For Repeal Of Agri Laws

Criticising the Union Government for its handling of the farmers' agitation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that the Centre must 'shun arrogance' and work out an amicable solution. Citing the hunger strike by farmer leaders on Monday, the veteran Congress leader remarked that it is 'ironic' that farmers who feed the nation are compelled to be hungry. Gehlot also slammed the recent remarks by Union Ministers claiming the presence of 'anti-national elements' in the ongoing demonstrations.

"Govt must find an amicable solution & address the grievances of farmers sympathetically instead of blaming gangs, anti-national elements for these protests," the Rajasthan CM said in a tweet and accused the government of 'ignoring' genuine concerns expressed by the farmers. "The farm laws that are not in the interest of the farming community must be taken back," he asserted.

It’s most ironic that the farmers who feed the nation are compelled to sit on a hunger strike today because Govt of India is not listening to their woes. Our farmers have presented an example of peaceful agitation in front of the nation. Govt must shun arrogance. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 14, 2020

The statements issued by BJP leaders decrying farmers’ protest are most unfortunate & condemnable. Govt must find an amicable solution & address the grievances of farmers sympathetically instead of blaming gangs, anti national elements for these protests. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 14, 2020

Farmers are protesting in a peaceful manner. Their protest is for their most genuine concerns, which the Govt is ignoring. The farm laws that are not in interest of the farming community must be taken back. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 14, 2020

Farmer leaders stage hunger strike

Meanwhile, in a bid to intensify the ongoing agitation, farmer leaders have staged a hunger strike at their respective protest sites across the Delhi border. The protestors remain stern in their demand of repealing the three contentious farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24 this year. Consequently, the union leaders have also rejected Centre's 10-point memorandum suggesting amendments in the existing laws. Farmers' have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash. Earlier in the day, Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the way forward to end the deadlock.

On Monday, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) backed the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Representatives of farmers' unions from several States including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital where they categorically stated that some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters.

