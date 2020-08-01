CM Gehlot Calls Out PM To Stop Rajasthan 'tamasha,' Alleges MHA Involved In Horsetrading

Reiterating his claims of horsetrading by the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing political 'tamasha' in the state. Gehlot has also alleged that 'rates' for horsetrading have increased since the Governor agreed to convene the requested Assembly session. The senior Congress leader has demanded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's resignation in an alleged scam.

Speaking to media on Saturday, "As Prime Minister of the country, Modi ji should stop the tamasha going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horsetrading has increased here. As soon as the assembly session was announced, they have increased the rates further. What tamasha is this?"

'MHA engaged in horsetrading'

Furthermore, Gehlot also alleged that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in horse-trading. The Rajasthan Chief Minister named Union Ministers' Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal and claimed that they were too engaged in furthering defection, adding that there are many 'secrets.'

Meanwhile, as Gehlot's former Deputy Sachin Pilot continues to remain in exile with an indecisive future, the ruling Congress camp in Rajasthan has moved its MLAs from Jaipur to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, Gehlot has expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. After a high-pitched drama between Rajasthan Governor and CM Ashok Gehlot camp, Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal to summon the session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

