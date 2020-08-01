Sachin Pilot Echoes Tilak's 'Swaraj Is My Birthright' Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis

Echoing the words of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who has currently rebelled against the state Congress, tweeted Tilak's iconic 'Swaraj is my birthright' line on Saturday. Marking the 100th death anniversary of Tilak, Pilot paid tribute to the Maharashtrian social reformer stating he awakened 'patriotism in the youth's heart'. Pilot is yet to comment on his future political course after rebelling against the ruling Congress.

Pilot: 'Swaraj is my birthright'

"स्वराज मेरा जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार है और मैं इसे लेकर ही रहूँगा" का नारा देकर युवाओं के मन में देशप्रेम की अलख जगाने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी एवं समाज सुधारक लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक जी की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 1, 2020

Congress shift MLAs to Jaisalmer

Ahead of Assembly session on August 14, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, his SOG will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain - who is one of the three accused arrested in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing a plot to topple the state government. On Friday, Jain was produced before a local court where he refused to give his voice sample.

SOG probe into 'leaked tapes'

The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal after tapes were leaked by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders. While SOG has issued notice to Shekhawat, it is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. It had visited two hotels - Heritage Village Hotel and Best Western Resort in Haryana's Manesar on July 23, but was told that no MLAs were there as the premises were allegedly being used as a COVID facility. All 18 MLAs and Pilot are currently in Delhi and Haryana.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs.