'Congress Has Majority In MP', Says Kamal Nath; Accuses BJP Of Trying To Destabilise Govt

After the Madhya Pradesh Congress allegedly claimed that the BJP is trying to poach 8 of its MLAs, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday slammed the BJP and stated that it (BJP) was making an unsuccessful attempt of toppling the Madhya Pradesh Government.

"Congress has full majority in the State and we have proved it. The BJP, along with the money power of the land mafias, is trying to destabilize the Madhya Pradesh government. BJP is not liking our policy of making the state free from mafias and hence, such attempts are being made on their (mafia's) money power," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

READ | Kamal Nath seconds Digvijaya's poaching charges on BJP, denies threat to his government

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

READ | Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP of horse-trading in MP, says party 'ferrying MLAs to Delhi'

Congress' alleges BJP poaching its MLAs

In a big political development in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram by a powerful former Madhya Pradesh BJP minister. According to Patwari, senior BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have taken the leaders forcibly.

In the 228-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 114 seats and formed the government with the help of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party, and four independent Legislators. Two seats are currently vacant after the death of the respective MLAs. The BJP has 107 seats.

READ | 'One of the MLAs held in Gurugram back, others will also return to us': Digvijaya Singh

READ | BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Cong govt in MP completely secure: Scindia