After Meeting Tomar, Haryana Dy CM 'hopeful' Of Resolution Between Centre & Farmers

After meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that he was 'hopeful' the farmers could arrive at a mutual resolution with the Centre over the Farm Laws, pinning his hopes on the next meeting between the two sides within the next 20-48 hours. "The Centre has given it in writing in a 24-page written reply which was given to the farmers. Now, the farmer unions need to arrive at a mutual consent on what the conclusion will be on this," he said.

"I am hopeful that mutual consent will be there between the farmers and Centre. I am hopeful that in the next 20-48 hours, another round of talks will be held and some conclusive statement can be arrived at. This is something we need to sit and finalise on," said Dushyant Chautala while speaking to the media after his meeting.

Chautala's change in stance after meeting the Union Agriculture Minister comes hours after the JJP leader threatened to resign if MSP guarantee was not given to the farmers. It is important to note that the Haryana Government could topple if key ally JJP pulls back support from the BJP-led government in the State.

While speaking on the protests, Chautala remarked that protesting farmers from Punjab were peaceful and had 'a positive conduct' adding that he hoped no anti-social element is found among them. "Those who've come from Punjab have positive conduct and we're hopeful that it remains the same, and no element is found among them that can give a different direction to movement. As I said, till we can ensure this, everything is well," he added.

Haryana has been rocked by farmer protests since November 26. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday called for an emergency cabinet meeting to stage talks on the situation. This also comes as farmer leaders vow to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14.

