Abhishek Banerjee Hits Back At Shah's 'Annay' Attack: 'WB Better Off Without Your Hatred'

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her nephew and Kolkata Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, said that Shah must apologise for letting innocents die in Delhi violence than preaching in Bengal. He added that Bengal was better off without BJP's 'bigotry and hatred'. Delhi violence has claimed 45 lives till date.

Rather than coming and preaching #Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose.



Mr Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread. — Citizen Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 1, 2020

Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee

One week after riots flared in Delhi, addressing a pro-CAA in Shaheed Minar in West Bengal, Shah launched a scathing attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking whether she had managed to stop the BJP despite making repeated attempts of trying to obstruct them. He asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA. Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Kolkata, also exuded confidence that the saffron party, BJP, will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the CAA. "The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said."No prince (referring to Abhishek Banerjee) would become the next Chief Minister of Bengal, the son of the soil of Bengal would come up forward and become the Chief Minister," added Amit Shah.

Black flags raised in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, as Shah landed in Kolkata, he was welcomed with Students' Federation of India (SFI) members raising black flags and black balloons near the airport. Slogans of 'Amit Shah, go back' are also heard being raised as police attempt to contain the protestors. Sources report that Shah had just landed in Kolkata to inaugurate a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG) at Rajarhat and hold closed-door meetings with state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

