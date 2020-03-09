'Mamata Banerjee Promised To Bring Back Democracy In WB, Didn't Fulfill It': Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not keeping her promise of bringing back democracy in the state after replacing the left government. Dilip Ghosh also alleged her of 'murdering democracy in West Bengal.'

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Kolkata and started a new campaign, 'Aar Noi Anyay' (No more injustice). The way democracy is being murdered in the state, people's life in West Bengal has become very difficult. Women are being molested and corruption is everywhere," Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

"With the help of common people, we have started a fight for change. From March 15, we will be going from door to door to further our campaign. We have listed 15 items and prepared a charge sheet of the government. After the Left rule of 34 years, Mamata promised to bring back democracy and came to power. But this never happened," he added.

Amit Shah pitches for 'Sonar Bangla'

While addressing a rally in West Bengal on March 1, Home Minister Amit Sha had stated that BJP will turn West Bengal into "Sonar Bangla" and develop it on all counts if given an opportunity for five years by the people in the state. He asked people to counter Mamata Banerjee's slogan 'Didi Ke Bolo,' by saying 'Aar Noi Anyay', meaning, we will not tolerate this injustice.

While addressing the rally, Amit Shah said, "When we came here for the election campaign, permissions were denied, stages were vandalised and false cases were filed. More than 40 BJP workers lost their lives. Even after all this, Mamata di, could you stop us? Mamata didi goes to every village and asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' while they wonder what to answer. Today, I have come here to tell ask you not to sit quietly. Whenever didi asks 'Didi Ke Bolo,' you say, 'Aar Noi Anyay'."

(With inputs from ANI)