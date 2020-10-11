Bihar CM Announces JDU's '7 Nischay Part-2' For Development, Self-reliance As Polls Near

On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Janata Dal United's (JDU's) "7 Nischay part-2" plan for the State's development and making it self-reliant in the coming years. Nitish Kumar had earlier said that Phase-II of the seven resolves would include enhancing the skill of the youth to brighten their jobs prospect, promoting entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance, irrigation facility to every agriculture field and additional health facilities for people and animals.

Taking to Twitter, the CM enlisted the promises, which include imparting technical education to the youth and promoting entrepreneurship, made to the people of the state. The government will also provide 50 per cent grants, up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakhs, for setting up a new business and on loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs, grants of seven per cent will be given by the government.

Apart from this, for female empowerment, Kumar announced that females passing Class 12 exams will be given Rs 25,000 each, and Rs 50,000 each for passing Graduation as financial help.

The government will also provide a maximum of Rs 5 lakhs, 50 per cent of project cost, as grant, apart from providing interest-free loans on up to Rs 5 lakhs. Kumar also promises to increase the participation of women in local administration, police, and in district-level offices, among others through reservations.

Seven resolves, launched by the Nitish Kumar administration for its 2015-20 term, comprised seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as supply of piped drinking water, construction of toilets and concrete drains and electricity connection to every household.

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

