CM Uddhav Steering MVA Three-wheeler; 'I Call Sonia Sometimes, Have Rapport With Pawar'

In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the Maha Vikas Aghadii (MVA) and dared the opposition to topple his government. Dubbed as the 'unlocked' interview, whose second part has been released on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray spoke on a range of issues, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, India-China tensions, the Rajasthan political crisis, and Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that MVA is a "three-wheeler" government, but he is firmly in control of its "steering wheel." Terming NCP and Congress as "positive", CM Uddhav said that the MVA government is benefitting from their experience. In a direct jibe at the Opposition, the CM said that the future of MVA is not dependent on them. Moreover, he added that even NDA had 30 to 35 wheels (alliance partners) when he last attended their meeting.

'Topple my govt right now': CM Uddhav's dare

Daring the Opposition to topple his government, when asked about Operation Lotus, CM Uddhav said: "What are you waiting for? Topple my government right now while I am giving this interview? You say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?"

"The future of my government is not in the hands of the Opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," Thackeray said exuding confidence in MVA. "If my government is a three-wheeler, it is moving in a proper direction, why should you have stomach ache?" he added making a veiled attack at the opposition BJP.

Congress's grievance resolved

The chief minister also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand and said that government is the decision-maker and bureaucracy implements the decisions. He clarified that Congress's grievance of being neglected in the three-party alliance government was resolved after his meeting with the state Congress leaders. "I have good coordination with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. I make a phone call to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi some times," he said.

CM Uddhav slams Devendra Fadnavis

Earlier in the first part, CM slammed Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' extensive visits to various parts of Maharashtra amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Thackeray said that one must use technology rather than wasting time roaming around the state. Highlighting his own review meetings from 'Matoshree', he said that it was easier to decide on matters quickly instead of roaming about the state concentrating on specific places.

