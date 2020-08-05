Sanjay Raut Shares CM Uddhav's Reason For Not Being Able To Attend Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

As the festivities around the foundation-laying ceremony commence in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that it was a 'matter if happiness' that a 'big dream' of the nation would finally be fulfilled. "This was a big dream of the nation that Ram Mandir should be built. There was a struggle and many people shed their blood for it. Today the PM will lay the foundation and this is a matter of happiness," said Sanjay Raut.

Remarking that Sena was at the forefront of the struggle for the Ram Temple, Raut expressed his dismay saying that CM Uddhav could not make it for the Bhumi Pujan because of the Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra.

"Amid this environment of Coronavirus, CM Uddhav Thackeray couldn't go. Uddhav will go to Ayodhya again; he had to attend a government function. We were there in the struggle but everyone contributed. Saryu river was red in colour and we saw that with our own eyes. This politics between mandir and mosque should be finished," added Raut.

Shiv Sena's politics over Bhumi Pujan

Earlier this week, succumbing to the pressure amid the politics over Bhumi Pujan and alliance partners like the NCP taking a swipe at the PM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the party mouthpiece Saamana said that the Government or organisers could have opted for e-Bhoomi Pujan keeping in mind the Corona situation.

Shortly after, Saamna questioned why they were missing from the list of special invitees saying, "The name of then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who pronounced a verdict in favour of the Ram Temple should have been somewhere in the list of special invitees but neither Ranjan Gogoi nor Shiv Sena's name who demolished the Babri Masjid is included in the list. This is a kind of stubborn behaviour that nobody else should get the credit for the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony."

The party then somersaulted, transferring one crore rupees to the trust overseeing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya calling the building of the Ram Temple 'a historic and proud moment.'

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Around 175 eminent guests are invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir including 135 saints belonging to various spiritual traditions. Some important citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

