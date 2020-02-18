Amid Rift With MVA Allies Over CAA & NPR, CM Uddhav Thackeray Summons Cabinet Meeting

Amid a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over contentious issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Thackeray backed the Centre on the National Population Register and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress and NCP publicly opposed Thackeray’s views in this regard and stressed that they would convince the Sena chief to change his stance.

Defending the CAA and the NPR, Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "CAA, NRC are different and NPR is different. Even If CAA is implemented in Maharashtra, it will not cause any harm to anyone. There is no talk on NRC... and now when NPR is concerned, this is as same as census which held every 10 years. This will also not affect anyone."

Read: SP's Farhan Azmi Slams CM Uddhav & Pawar On NPR, Says Citizens About To Get 'Maha Dhoka'

'That is his view'

When asked about the Maharashtra CM’s stance on the CAA and the NPR, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar maintained it was his personal view. He recalled that NCP had voted against the CAA in the Parliament. Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance.

“That is his (Uddhav Thackeray's) view and it is his right to have his own view. As far as NCP is concerned, we have voted against this act in the Parliament as well. Now, in this coalition government, we cannot promise that everyone will agree to the same thing. However, we will try to talk to them and convince them about the issue,” Sharad Pawar remarked.

Read: Doesn't Compute: MP Govt Admits 'no CAA-NPR Link', Hence CM Kamal Nath Won't Implement NPR

'The Congress party's stand regarding CAA, NRC and NPR is very clear'

Subsequently, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made it clear that his party was opposed to the CAA, NPR and the National Register of Citizens. He mentioned that Congress was not in favour of any discriminatory measure. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the Maharashtra CM would be convinced to rethink on his position.

The Congress party's stand regarding #CAA #NRC #NPR is very clear and we are opposed to it. The Congress party is opposed to anything that causes discrimination in the society. We will convince our alliance partners on the same.@PTI_News @ani_digital @ians_india @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/6kZDzwgWdd — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) February 18, 2020

Read: CM Uddhav Now Parrots Centre: 'no Talk On NRC; CAA Won't Harm Anyone, NPR & Census Same'

Read: Union Minister Gehlot Asks CM Kamal Nath To Implement NPR In MP Instead Of Opposing It