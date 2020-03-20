Scindia Lauds Hanging Of Nirbhaya Convicts, Says It Is A 'moment To Introspect For Nation'

BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Friday lauded the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. Taking to Twitter, he stated that justice has prevailed. According to him, the hanging of the convicts sends out a "stern message" that the crimes against women will be dealt with the extent of the law.

At last, justice prevailed for #nirbhaya. A moment to introspect for the nation. Also sends out a stern message - crimes of violence against women are not just unacceptable, but will also be dealt with to fullest extent of the law! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts-- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

Read: Nirbhaya: Large number of people celebrate outside Tihar Jail as rapists are hanged

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

Three hours prior to the execution, Supreme Court on Friday put a full stop on the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case by dismissing a plea of one of the four death row convicts against the rejection of his second mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read: 'Nirbhaya must be finally in peace': NCW chief Rekha Sharma on hanging of convicts

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: Nirbhaya case: PL Punia lauds hanging of convicts, calls it a 'deterrent to others'

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Cop who conducted investigation says 'hanging will send strong message'