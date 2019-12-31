Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Manish Tewari's Questions On CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Slamming Congress MP Manish Tewari's opposition to the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, BJP MP Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, on Tuesday, expressed his disappointment at Tewari's tweet on such an important Army institution. He further alleged that the Congress always divides and that Tewari is trivialising by comparing the Defense Secretary to the CDS. Moreover, he also dismissed the Tewari's statements on national security.

Col. Rathore slams Manish Tewari

Being an erudite lawyer and MP I thought @ManishTewari would argue on facts and logic but alas, that is not to be. I hope he had atleast seen the press release before tweeting on an important issue like the institution of the CDS. 1/3 https://t.co/OeodS7EqyH — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 31, 2019

Dividing has been the Congress’ favourite hobby and views of @ManishTewari would make his bosses very proud.The roles of respective Chiefs, Defence Secretary and CDS are well defined. None has been sidestepped or sidelined. Please do not trivialise the issue or try to divide. 2/2 https://t.co/XmP9R7ioOI — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 31, 2019

If the Tweets of @ManishTewari are a CV for better roles in the Congress, they are excellent.



But, if it is to add to discourse on national security, they are misleading and harmful. They personify colonial mindsets and try to create institutional divides where none exist. 3/3 https://t.co/9Sa54xL5x1 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 31, 2019

Tewari replies to Col. Rathore

Replying to Col, Rathore, Tewari said, "De-horse your barbs @Ra_THORe. There are serious issues that have not been thought through before #CDS was brought into existence. The individual is unimportant the institution is the Question."

Manish Tewari's questions CDS appointment

The National Spokesperson of the Congress party Manish Tewari slammed the Central government over the appointment of CDS. Taking to Twitter, he wrote about how the government has started on a wrong foot with regards to CDS. He also warned the government over how time will reveal the implications of this decision.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

Furthermore, he posed a series of questions over the CDS appointment:

Why is the appointment of a CDS is fraught with difficulties & ambiguities?

What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister have in relation to the three service chief’s in terms of Military advise tendered to the government?

Will the advise of the CDS override the advise of the respective Service Chiefs?

Will the CDS as Permanent Chairperson of Joint Chief’s of Staff Committee outrank the three service Chief’s?

Would the three Chief’s report to Defense Minister thru Defense Secretary or through CDS now?

What will be the position of CDS qua Defense Secretary?

Would the Defense Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defense Ministry?

What is the remit/ mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs?

Would the CDS overide the Service Chief’s with regard tri-Service agencies and organisations?

What are the implications of the appointment of a CDS on Civil Military Relations- the equilibrium of which has beenIndia’s singular Success since 1947?

Gen Rawat appointed India's first CDS

On Monday, the 4-star General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. He took charge on Tuesday - 31 December 2019. Meanwhile, his successor Lt Gen MM Naravane assumed the charge of Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday. The ceremonial functions will be held on Wednesday - 1 January 2020 at 8 AM - Wreath laying at National War Memorial, Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns. General Rawat was set to superannuate on December 31.