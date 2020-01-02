'Common People Struggling Enough, Don't Need NRC-NPR': Owaisi Slams Centre

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday has slammed Central government over the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register ( NPR). Taking to Twitter, referring to illegal immigrants, Owaisi said the "fear-mongering" over "termites" and "outsiders" is not backed by facts.

He added that it's a narrative that would eventually be used to justify laws that discriminate even between Indians. "Common people are already struggling enough, they don't need NPR-NRC to make it worse," he said.

'They don't need NPR-NRC to make it worse'

READ | Owaisi slams BJP's CAA outreach to Muslims in January; says, 'PR won't alter truth'

AIMIM planning an anti-CAA march in Hyderabad

According to reports, the AIMIM headed by Asaduddin Owaisi plans to organise a march in Hyderabad against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 4 or 5. The Hyderabad MP has sought police permission for the march, proposing three possible routes.

waisi tweeted on Wednesday that he made an application to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, seeking permission for the march. He proposed three possible routes including one from Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM to Eidgah Bilali and another from historic Charminar to Dharna Chowk.

I’d made an application to @CPHydCity, on 20th Dec for protest march. We’d proposed 3 possible routes, including one from Darussalam to Eidgah Bilali & one from Charminar to Dharna Chowk. We request that our application for protest march on 4th or 5th Jan be considered & accepted — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2020

Owaisi has been very vocal in criticising the government against the CAA, NRC, and the NPR. The MP had also led a delegation of Muslim leaders to meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on December 25, urging him to not to conduct National Population Register (NPR) process in the state.

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi calls Congress' Uttam Kumar's comments on Hyderabad CP 'intemperate'

Owaisi slams state Congress chief

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Owaisi slammed state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for using what he called "intemperate" language against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The Opposition party had Tuesday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, demanding action against the Police Commissioner for his handed behaviour and denial of permission to 'Save India Save Constitution' rally in protest against CAA, NRC, and NPR on December 28. The Congress delegation led by Uttam Kumar Reddy complained to the Governor that the police was giving permission to AIMIM, which is an ally of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

READ | PM Modi trying to divide country through CAA, NPR, NRC: Owaisi

READ | Leave BJP & we'll all stand with you: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

(With agency inputs)