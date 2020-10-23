'Complete Misunderstanding Of Context': Kamal Nath Defends 'item' Remark In Reply To EC

In his reply submitted to the notice by the Election Commission of India, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice during his speech at Dabra on October 18. According to him, BJP wanted to deflect attention from the discourse of unethical defection resulting in the fall of his government.

Maintaining that there was neither any premeditation nor design to dishonour a woman, the senior Congress leader claimed that his remarks were an "admonition of the political scenario which is replete with drama". Moreover, Nath put on record that he expressed regret for his comment on the next day itself, i.e October 19. Showcasing his efforts to ensure women safety, he recalled that the Congress government had initiated the 'Safe City Programme' in all major cities of the Madhya Pradesh.

The former CM affirmed that no allegation of misconduct against any woman has been attributed to him in his political career spanning more than 40 years. Reiterating that BJP's allegation is a "political canard", Nath argued that he had not violated the Model Code of Conduct. He requested the EC to close the proceedings against him.

Kamal Nath's 'item' remark sparks row

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology on Monday, he claimed that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

In more trouble for ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, the EC issued notice to him on Wednesday pertaining to this development. After examining the video clip and transcript of his speech at Dabra, the EC held that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC held that Nath disregarded its advisory dated April 29, 2019, which stated, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".

