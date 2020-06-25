Congress Admits Rahul Gandhi Signed 2008 MoU With CPC, Asks BJP To Stop 'disinformation'

After days of silence on the 2008 MoU with China's ruling Communist Party, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday admitted that Rahul Gandhi as then-Congress General Secretary signed the youth delegations exchange with a senior Chinese Minister and hit out at the BJP's "malicious disinformation campaign" against the grand old party.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that all information regarding the 2008 MoU is in the public domain and said party to party delegations exchange is normal between political parties. "Congress has leadership delegations exchange with a large number of major political parties across the world. What is wrong?" said Anand Sharma.

He further said that Congress led India's freedom movement and is one of the oldest political parties in the world and asserted that questioning the party's patriotism (by the BJP) is "outrageous".

Party to party delegations exchange is normal between political parties. Congress has leadership delegations exchange with a large number of major political parties across the world. What is wrong? pic.twitter.com/lvx8y5ozp7 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi as Congress General Secretary signed the youth delegations exchange with Wang Jiarui - Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of Chinese Communist Party. All Information is in public domain. pic.twitter.com/3VILqBpEbd — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

BJP leaders meeting CPC members

Anand Sharma then trained his guns on BJP in a series of tweets to "expose the BJP’s hypocrisy and double standards". He shared several cutouts of press statements of the BJP and the CPC that talked about their party exchanges and interactions between senior leaders.

"Can the BJP President @JPNadda confirm that BJP and Communist party of China too have institutional leadership delegation exchange?" Anand Sharma wrote, tagging JP Nadda. He shared photos of BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Ram Madhav, and ex-member Bhagat Singh Koshiyari meeting CPC leaders and their accompanying press statements.

BJP, rattled by the disastrous handling of India's foreign policy, has launched a malicious disinformation campaign against the Congress on signing a party to party exchange programme with CPC of China, alleging it was against India's interest is mischievous disinformation. pic.twitter.com/4l4jquu1BV — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

Did BJP president Amit Shah not receive Minister Wang Jiarui in February 2015 along with BJP General Secretaries Ram Madhav, Ram Lal, Bhupendra Yadav and Foreign Department head @vijai63? pic.twitter.com/45pp5OFTqc — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

Has Shri Ram Madhav not traveled to China many times to meet CPC leadership? pic.twitter.com/5z8EhBzvIf — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

Did not Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, present Maharashtra Governor, lead a 13 member BJP parliamentary delegation to China in 2014 Which met Minister Wang Jiarui and attended Chinese Communist party school in Beijing? pic.twitter.com/lizheXBxTk — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

Did not a ten member BJP Mahila delegation led by Saroj Pandey . MP and preset GS visit China as CPC guests? Did a BJP delegation led by GS Arun Kumar visit China in 2019? pic.twitter.com/4ncphryNW6 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) June 25, 2020

"Did not the BJP receive a leadership delegation of Chinese Communist party at its HQ in August 2019? Did Congress term the BJP leadership exchange with Chinese Communist party Anti National?" asked Anand Sharma. He further asked the BJP to call off the "disinformation and sinister campaign" against Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress-CPC MoU

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is already under scanner after a photograph emerged on social media that showed him signing an MoU with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in 2008. The memorandum was signed to "facilitate top-level diplomatic engagement" between the two countries and consult each other over key international and regional issues.

The BJP and Congress have simmered a bitter political faceoff following the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that led to fatalities on India's side at Galwan last week, with Congress relentlessly cornering the Modi government over its handling of China and BJP hitting back with allegations of "collusion" with Beijing.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Congress-affiliated Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received "bribes from the Chinese Embassy" during the UPA government and a study done by it backed a "comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA)" that led to a "33 times" jump in Indo-China trade deficit in Beijing's favour.

