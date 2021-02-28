LDF Releases Official Campaign Slogan Ahead Of Kerala Polls: 'Yes For Sure It's LDF'

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on February 28, Sunday, officially released the assembly election campaign slogan-"Yes for sure it's LDF". At a function at party headquarters, AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI (M) Kerala Secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the slogan for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Elaborating on the slogan, Vijayaraghan said, 'Yes for sure it's LDF' conveys an assurance that the LDF would come back to power."

The poster that was released at the function had pictures of development activities and welfare schemes implemented by the Kerala government. Besides, prior to the revelation of the slogan and the poster, hoardings with the slogan were put up all across the state in the last 12 hours.

CPI (M) leaders including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal also attended the event.

Kerala Polls

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF coalition registered a thumping victory with wins in 19 out of 20 parliamentary constituencies. Hoping for the same in the assembly polls 2021, the Congress is betting huge on former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Lok Sabha MP from Waynad and is spearheading the campaign for.

Election Commission comes up with polling dates for 4 states and 1 Union Territory

Besides Kerala, the Election Commission of India on February 26, Friday, announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll while Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all these polls will take place on May 2.

(Inputs from ANI)