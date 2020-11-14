'People's Body Language Favoured Congress In MP' Claims MLA, Alleges 'BJP Misusing EVM'

Echoing its Mahagathbandhan ally - RJD, Congress MLA SS Verma on Saturday alleged that BJP was misusing EVM as the 'people's body language was in favour of Congress in Madhya Pradesh'. He said that the Mahagathbandhan should have won in Bihar, while Congress must have won in Madhya Pradesh. Congress won 9 out of 28 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while BJP won 19 seats - securing Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chief Ministership.

Congress MLA alleges "BJP misuses EVM"

People's body language was in favour of Congress in MP, large crowd in Tejashwi Yadav's rallies indicated that it was a one-sided poll in Bihar. Mahagathbandhan would win Bihar & Congress in MP. I didn't believe earlier but now I do, that BJP is misusing EVM: SS Verma, Congress pic.twitter.com/LHOpphEKKH — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

What has RJD claimed?

RJD made a sensational claim that at least 119 Mahagatbandhan candidates had already won, inspite of counting being done in several assembly seats. Alleging that the Returning Officer had already congratulated these candidates, it contended that some of them were not been given winning certificates. According to the key Mahagatbandhan constituent, the tally was being shown as 109 instead of 119, alleging that CM Nitish Kumar was calling up officials to rig the election results. EC has rubbished all these claims, as all vote tallies are publically available.

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. CM Nitish is set to be sworn for 6th stint as Chief Minister soon as cabinet talks are underway.

MP bypoll results

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, BJP won 19 seats and Congress 9 seats, in the recently held bypolls. After the poll results, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, claimed that there were several seats in which the Congress should not have lost, but did lose by 1000s of votes -alleging EVM tampering. Bypolls was necessitated in 28 seats after Scindia along with 22 MLAs resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs.

