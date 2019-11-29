Congratulations Pour In After Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM

After Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 ending the month-long political speculations and suspense, a lot of congratulatory messages poured in for the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the other leaders who took to their official Twitter handle and conveyed their best wishes to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to his official Twitter handle and wished luck to the Shiv Sena supremo to bring about development in the state of Maharashtra.

Vice President congratulated Shri Uddhav Thackeray on swearing-in as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra and wished him all the very best in his efforts to bring about development of the state of Maharashtra.@OfficeofUT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 29, 2019

READ | Manmohan Singh writes a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, congratulating the CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's alliance partner and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter and conveyed his congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray and all the other leaders who were sworn in by the Maharashtra Governor. The NCP chief wrote, " Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister from His Excellency Governor today. Heartfelt congratulations to him and all his colleagues who have taken the oath with the ministers!"

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh conveyed his congratulations and expressed hope that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove to be a good and stable government for the state of Maharashtra. In his tweet, the Punjab CM also congratulated Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Congratulations to @uddhavthackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra's CM. I am sanguine that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will provide a good and stable government. Congratulations also to Sonia Gandhi ji and @PawarSpeaks! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 29, 2019

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pilot extend best wishes to new Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Government formation in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation in Maharashtra, President's Rule was imposed on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from the deputy chief ministers post. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. In the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Deputy CM will be from the NCP, the Speaker's post will go to the Congress. However, the NCP is yet to decide whether Ajit Pawar will retain the post of Deputy CM.

READ | Poonam Mahajan scoffs at Uddhav Thackeray, congratulates him on becoming the CM

READ | Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet approves Rs 20 cr for development of Shivaji's capital Raigad