Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pilot Extend Best Wishes To New Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

As Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday ending the month-long minute-by-minute changing political situation in the state, wishes poured in from all over for the new CM. Thackeray was earlier selected as the CM candidate of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his best wishes to the Sena chief and the newly formed alliance. Sachin Pilot also extended his good wishes and said that the new coalition and the Common Minimum Program will prove to be instrumental for the growth of the state. This is also the first time that a Thackeray family member has assumed a ministerial position in the state.

Wishes pour in for Maharashtra's new CM

Congratulations Shri @uddhavthackeray ji on taking oath as CM of Maharashtra. Best wishes to you and the #MahaVikasAghadi for building a stronger #Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 28, 2019

Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition & government’s Common Minimum Program will prove to be instrumental for the growth of the state.

My best wishes! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 28, 2019

Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present for the swearing-in ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also graced the ceremony.

Government formation in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation in Maharashtra, President's Rule was imposed on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from the deputy chief ministers post. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. In the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Deputy CM will be from the NCP, the Speaker's post will go to the Congress. However, the NCP is yet to decide on whether Ajit Pawar will retain the post of Deputy CM.

