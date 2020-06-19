Hours Before PM Modi's All-party Meet, Cong's Adhir Ranjan Wants To Know 'real Situation'

Ahead of the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation on the India-China border, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has questioned the NDA government. Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury asked that people are entitled to know of what actually transpired at Galwan valley adding "we do not need any consolation, but the real situation."

Mr NDA Govt, people of India are entitled to know of what actually has been transpired at Galwan valley, we do not need any consolation, but the real situation. Do not play any hide & seek with us, we should be prepared to accept the stark reality whatever may be

— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 19, 2020

'We have a democratic right to know'

The Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha told the government "not to play hide and seek with us" and said that the county should be prepared to accept the stark reality "whatever maybe" In another tweet, the Parliamentarian said, "But people of India, should not be taken for granted, my question is, whether our army-men have been captured? After negotiation, they have been released?"

But people of India, should not be taken for granted, my question is, whether our army-men have been captured? After negotiation they have been released? Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji we have a democratic right to know from the Govt, please respond to the people.

— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 19, 2020

20 parties to attend the meeting

Among those who are expected to attend the meeting are Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin among others.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

All party meet called by Prime Minister Modi - 20 parties to attend the meet today, Home Minister, Defence Minister and BJP president JP Nadda to also be present in the virtual meet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh personally called & invited all leaders on behalf of PM yesterday.

Following is the criteria to be invited for the All Party meeting - All recognised national parties, Those with over 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha, Leading parties from the Northeast, Parties with Union Cabinet Ministers: Sources

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

