If Congress & NCP Pull Support To Uddhav, BJP Must Re-form Maha Govt: Subramanian Swamy

Commenting on the political chaos brewing in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that if CM Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra falls, then BJP should form the government. Calling it a step towards 'national interest', Swamy said that in a scenario when NCP and Congress withdraw support from the Uddhav-led Maharashtra government, then NDA must form the government.

Dr Subramanian Swamy has been a consistent proponent of the two ideological allies remaining together, despite their acrimonious break-up after having contested and won the 2019 Maharashtra elections together, as part of an over 20 year-long alliance.

If Congi and NCP withdraw support from Uddhav government then in the national interest BJP must extend support and re-form NDA govt in Maharashtra — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, top Maharashtra Congress leaders met Chief Minister Uddhav at 11.30 am on Thursday. Senior leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are said to be attending the meeting with the CM in order to convey this 'displeasure' regarding certain decisions of the Maharashtra government, as per sources.

Saamana slams Congress

Lashing out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that old guard of Congress is creating 'noise' and blamed them for triggering political chaos amid Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sena in its mouthpiece said that senior leaders of NCP are not raising differences but Congress leaders have developed a habit to raise issues for CM Uddhav Thackeray in every three months. Slamming the Congress party while hailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the 'sacrifice' of Shiv Sena in the formation of MVA government, the Saamana editorial added that Congress leaders have got ministerial berths - 'as many as they wanted', yet they are 'squeaking like an old bed.'

Congress admits cracks in MVA

Confirming the cracks within the MVA, Congress leader and minister in CM Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday, June 14 said that there are 'some issues' and that the party is trying to meet the CM. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on June 11 after meeting with senior Congress leaders admitted that his party has certain grievances with the ruling government. Moreover, on May 26, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi observed that the Congress party is not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

NCP comes to rescue

Playing a peacemaker, the NCP said that the issue is being "overblown" with some kind of motivation. NCP's Majeed Memon said that Congress is a "very responsible party" and there is no threat to the government. "Its leaders Prithiviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, have in fact been Chief Minister of Maharashtra and therefore they have a sense of responsibility. Nobody is going to act in a way to jeopardize the combination of the government in Maharashtra, so I don't think, there is any threat. Sharad Pawar as the most experienced person is there as a parent/guardian for the government," he said.