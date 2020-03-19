Here's Why Congress Says It Walked Out Of Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Oathtaking

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi after walking out during his oath-taking ceremony, to reiterate their position on the issue. Calling the nomination a reward, Sharma opined that the former CJI was compromising the independence of the judiciary.

Days after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning has taken the oath. As Gogoi took the oath in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition staged a walkout. The opposition has been attacking the former CJI after the President on March 16 nominated him as the Rajya Sabha member.

Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Speaking to the media Sharma said, "He was a controversial CJI himself. His acceptance of RS nomination has raised a lot of questions. This former CJI has on record said that it will be a scary thing for the judiciary if anyone accepts any political position and now he himself doing it. He has been given a gift for delaying all key judgements. We (Congress) condemn it and oppose it. We oppose it that's why we walked off."

Justice Gogoi's nomination is a reward for compromising the Independence of the Judiciary and delaying hearing of urgent Constitutional matters to appease the govt. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 17, 2020

By his conduct and actions, he eroded people's faith in the justice system. The present judges have a duty to undo the damage and restore the dignity of judiciary and people's trust. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 17, 2020

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 last year.

Gogoi gave judgement on several landmark cases namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement.

