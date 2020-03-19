The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's Why Congress Says It Walked Out Of Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Oathtaking

Politics

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi after he took oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranjan Goigoi

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi after walking out during his oath-taking ceremony, to reiterate their position on the issue. Calling the nomination a reward, Sharma opined that the former CJI was compromising the independence of the judiciary.

Days after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning has taken the oath. As Gogoi took the oath in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition staged a walkout. The opposition has been attacking the former CJI after the President on March 16 nominated him as the Rajya Sabha member. 

Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Speaking to the media Sharma said, "He was a controversial CJI himself. His acceptance of RS nomination has raised a lot of questions. This former CJI has on record said that it will be a scary thing for the judiciary if anyone accepts any political position and now he himself doing it. He has been given a gift for delaying all key judgements. We (Congress) condemn it and oppose it. We oppose it that's why we walked off."

READ | WATCH: Law Minister Reacts Immediately As Oppn Walks Out Amid Ex-CJI Gogoi's RS Oathtaking

READ | 'Bridge Between Legislature & Judiciary': BCI Hails Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Nomination

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 last year. 

Gogoi gave judgement on several landmark cases namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement. 

READ | WATCH: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Amid Big Ruckus By Opposition

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI