Congress Announces 5 Promises For Assam: Salary For Homemakers, 5 Lakh Jobs In The Mix

In a key development on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her party's 5 main promises for the people of Assam ahead of the Assembly polls. Addressing a massive public rally in Tezpur, Vadra made it clear that Congress will introduce a law to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not implemented in the state. Besides this, she guaranteed free 200 units of electricity to each household and revealed that the Assam government will provide Rs.2000 per month to homemakers if Congress is elected to power. In a bid to improve the lives of the tea garden workers, the Congress leader added that they shall be paid a minimum wage of Rs.365 per day. Moreover, Vadra added that a Congress government will create 5 lakh new jobs in Assam.

Congress 5 guarantees for Assam



1. Ensure, CAA will not be implemented in Assam

2. Free 200 unit of electricity

3. 2000/per month to homemakers in Assam

4. Minimum wage of 365/day to Tea Garden Workers

5. Generation of 5 lakh jobs in the state@INCIndia @priyankagandhi — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) March 2, 2021

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. At present, BPF has 12 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly including three Ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Cabinet.

Differences cropped up between the allies after the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were postponed owing to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) joining hands. Additionally, RJD conveyed support for this tie-up during Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

