Congress Appoints 3-member Committee To Probe Sachin Pilot's Issues In Rajasthan

Acting on the promise to ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday constituted a 3-member committee to ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan. The committee comprises of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken. Moreover, the party also replaced Rajasthan General Secretary Avinash Pandey with Ajay Maken. Maken was previously the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

CM Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote with 123 MLAs' support, ending the Rajasthan govt crisis

Congress sets up 3-member committee

Congress constitutes a committee with senior party leader Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC General Secretary, Incharge Organisation) & Ajay Maken (AICC General Secretary, Incharge, Rajasthan) as its members to 'oversee & follow up smooth resolution of recent issues in #Rajasthan'. https://t.co/4JQy9o6kkp — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Sachin Pilot welcomed the move, tweeting:

Congress shares Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot bonhomie post-CLP meet; all MLAs support CM

Congress wins trust vote

On Friday, CM Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote moved by Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly, after the return of Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs, ending the month-long crisis of the government. The Gehlot government proved its majority with the support of 123 MLAs while BJP had only 75 MLAs to oppose it. The Rajasthan CM lashed out at the BJP over its 'attempts to topple a democratically-elected government'. Meanwhile, Pilot was blatantly sidelined after he was allocated a seat close to the opposition instead of his usual seat next to CM Ashok Gehlot. Pilot currently holds no post in the Gehlot government or the party and is only a Congress member.

Rajasthan govt LIVE Updates: CM Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote in Assembly as crisis ends

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Congress held a CLP meeting on Thursday and decided to move a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly on Friday, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Sonia Gandhi wishes India on Independence day, asks 'do we have freedom of speech today?'

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. This move has been challenged in Rajasthan High Court, which has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing.