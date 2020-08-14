CM Ashok Gehlot Wins Trust Vote With 123 MLAs' Support, Ending The Rajasthan Govt Crisis

Empowered with the return of Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot, on Friday won the trust vote moved by Congress, ending the month-long crisis of the government. The Gehlot government proved its majority with the support of 123 MLAs while BJP had only 75 MLAs to oppose it. The Rajasthan CM lashed out at the BJP over its 'attempts to topple a democratically-elected government'. Talking about Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion, he said that the return of the rebels back into Congress folds surprised only Amit Shah and the BJP.

Rajasthan govt: CM Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote in Assembly as crisis ends

Congress wins trust vote

राजस्थान के नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री गुलाब कटारिया जी ने मान ही लिया की उनके पास केवल 75 विधायक ही हैं। कांग्रेस के पास स्पष्ट 123 विधायकों का समर्थन साफ़ हुआ।



अपने उपनेता राजेंद्र राठौड़ का कल का अविश्वास का दावा खुद ही ख़ारिज किया।



षड्यंत्र फ़ेल, राजस्थान जीता।



सत्यमेव जयते! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 14, 2020

Revelling in the victory, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that the confidence vote in CM Gehlot has 'put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising'. Assuring that all his issues will be addressed by the party, he said that a roadmap will be announced time. Pilot currently holds no post in the Gehlot government or the party and is only a Congress member.

This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely: Congress leader Sachin Pilot https://t.co/DqfoqaWro5 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

CM Ashok Gehlot lashes out in Assembly, says end to Rajasthan crisis 'stunned Amit Shah'

Pilot sidelined in Assembly

In a blatant attempt to sideline ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, he was allocated a seat close to the opposition instead of his usual seat next to CM Ashok Gehlot. Inspite of the pointed snub, Pilot remarked, "When I entered the Assembly at 11.30 am today, I found my seat here. When I would sit there, I was a part of the government and safe. I understand that this is the border and the most powerful warrior is sent to the border."

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Congress held a CLP meeting on Thursday and decided to move a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly on Friday, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. This move has been challenged in Rajasthan High Court, which has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing.